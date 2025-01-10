Retailers expect January US container volumes to stay elevated

Container flows through U.S. ports are set for a strong finish as substantial end-of-year gains point to impressive improvement in 2024.

The swell of traffic has been fueled by shippers stockpiling imports in an effort to avoid the whipsawing of simmering labor issues and threats of fresh tariffs in the coming year, according to the National Retail Federation.

American ports handled 2.17 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in November, according to the trade group’s Global Port Tracker, in a release. The data excludes the ports of New York and New Jersey, which have yet to report. Volume was off 3.2% from October but ahead 14.7% year over year (y/y).

The NRF projected December volume at 2.24 million TEUs, up 19.2% y/y, and pushing full-year totals to 25.6 million TEUs, 15.2% ahead of 2023.



