Port employers follow ILA, praise Trump for new union contract, avoiding strike

Port employers represented by the United States Maritime Alliance on Thursday praised President-elect Donald Trump for helping them reach agreement on a new labor deal and avert another strike by the International Longshoremen’s Association.

The rare public statement by USMX Chairman and Chief Executive David Adam came just one day after the union called the soon-to-be 47th president a “hero” for backing its effort to win a new contract.

“Today, following two days of intensive bargaining with the ILA, USMX members met to begin the formal review process to finalize the tentative Master Contract agreement,” Adam said in a statement posted on the USMX website. “The agreement includes provisions that will increase wages, strengthen retirement and healthcare benefits, maintain current jurisdiction, and allow us to modernize our ports – making them safer and more efficient, and building the capacity we need to keep the American economy the global leader in trade.

“The deal is a testament to the USMX and ILA’s shared commitment and long history of prioritizing creating a stronger future for our industry and protecting and creating good-paying American jobs.”



