Tariffs on Chinese goods could devastate American small businesses, warns Flexport CEO

Ryan Petersen, CEO of digital freight forwarder Flexport, took to X on Thursday to issue a stark warning, predicting that thousands, and potentially millions, of American small businesses could face bankruptcy in 2025 unless the U.S. reverses its aggressive tariff policies on Chinese imports. In his thread, Petersen outlined how these tariffs, which have already slashed ocean freight bookings from China by up to 50% — SONAR’s Container Atlas data suggests the true number is more like -20% y/y — are poised to devastate small businesses that rely heavily on Chinese manufacturing.

For many small businesses, relocating production outside of China is not a viable option. Petersen noted that alternative manufacturing hubs like Vietnam prioritize large corporations, leaving smaller players struggling to secure production capacity.

“The manufacturers in Vietnam and elsewhere can’t be bothered with small batch production jobs typical of a small business’s supply chain,” Petersen wrote. This bottleneck leaves small businesses vulnerable as tariffs inflate costs and disrupt supply chains.

SONAR’s Container Atlas captures ocean container volume data at the point of booking, eight to nine days before the vessels sail. (Chart: SONAR. To learn more about SONAR, click here).



