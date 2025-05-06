Tariffs threaten model railroading as industry group seeks relief

The model railroad industry, along with other hobby sectors, faces an existential crisis as Trump administration tariffs of up to 145% on Chinese imports dramatically increase costs for manufacturers, retailers and consumers. In response, the Hobby Industry Coalition launched a national campaign Monday seeking targeted tariff relief to protect American small businesses and the creative industries they support.

The coalition, which represents a broad spectrum of the U.S. toy and hobby industry, highlights the potentially severe unintended consequences of current trade policies on low-risk consumer products that pose no national security concerns. Model railroading, a hobby enjoyed by millions of Americans, is particularly vulnerable as manufacturers rely heavily on overseas production for components and finished products.

“The toy and hobby industry — a vital source of learning, creativity, and community — is facing collapse,” warns the coalition in its position paper titled “Trade Policy at a Crossroads: Safeguarding the Toy & Hobby Industry.” The document outlines how tariffs imposed under Section 301, the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, and actions related to stopping the flow of fentanyl into the U.S. have created an untenable situation for the industry.

Economic analysts note that the hobby industry’s contribution to the U.S. economy extends far beyond recreational enjoyment. The sector supports over 600,000 American jobs and encompasses thousands of small and family-run businesses across the country. Many of these businesses operate on thin margins and lack the scale to absorb massive price increases or quickly relocate manufacturing operations.



