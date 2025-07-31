Tax credit could boost competition among Gulf coast ports

WASHINGTON — New tax incentives proposed by Republican lawmakers aimed at protecting US supply chains from Chinese market power could also boost competition among Gulf Coast ports.

The Port Crane Tax Credit of 2025, introduced recently by U.S. Reps. Mike Ezell, R-Miss., Jen Kiggans, R-Va., and Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., would establish tax credits to incentivize the domestic production of port cranes, “a critical step toward strengthening U.S. supply chain security and revitalizing American manufacturing,” according to the bill’s sponsors.

“I’m deeply concerned that so many of our ports are forced to use cranes manufactured by Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries [ZPMC], a Chinese state-owned company,” Kiggans said in a press statement.

“It makes no sense to let our top adversary build and maintain the very equipment that powers our supply chains. The work our ports do is imperative – we cannot afford to leave that in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party.”