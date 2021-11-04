  • ITVI.USA
TCA Truckload Academy offerings now part of TCA membership

Educational programs, webinars and legislative updates included in available content

Photo of Brian Straight, managing editor, Modern Shipper Brian Straight, managing editor, Modern Shipper Follow on Twitter Thursday, November 4, 2021
1 minute read
The Truckload Carriers Association is now including educational content from its Truckload Academy as part of a TCA membership. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

The Truckload Carriers Association has announced that membership in the association now comes with access to its TCA Truckload Academy educational offerings.

“TCA stands behind its mission of providing leadership to increase our members’ productivity, profitability, and ability to provide superior service, to advocate on behalf of our members, and to enhance the truckload industry’s ability to provide safe, high quality reliable truckload transportation services to the shipping public,” said Jim Schoonover, vice president of education and operations. “Education is a vital component of this mission, and we want every member engaged in the content offerings to further themselves and the industry as a whole.”

TCA’s Truckload Academy includes educational tools for truckload carriers covering a variety of topics, including management training, drivers and insurance.

As of Oct. 1, TCA members have access to Truckload Academy content, including:

More information on Truckload Academy is available here.

