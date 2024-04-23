Tesla’s Q1 revenue falls 9% amid mass layoffs in California, Texas

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company will accelerate the launch of less expensive EV models after its profits and revenue under performed for the third consecutive quarter.

“The EV adoption rate globally is under pressure, and a lot of other auto manufacturers are pulling back on EVs and pursuing plug-in hybrids instead,” Musk said during an earnings call with analysts Tuesday after the market closed. “We believe this is not the right strategy, and electric vehicles will ultimately dominate the market. Despite these challenges, the Tesla team did a great job executing in a tough environment.”

Austin, Texas-based Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) reported first-quarter revenue of $21.3 billion, a 9% year-over-year decrease, which also fell short of analysts’ estimates of $22.34 billion. Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter came in at $0.45 per share, versus analysts’ estimates of $0.51 per share.

Tesla announced last week it was reducing its global workforce by 10% amid dropping sales and an intensifying price war among EV makers.



