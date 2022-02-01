  • ITVI.USA
Texas’ Arnold Transportation acquired by Canada’s Pride Group Logistics

Deal more than doubles fleet of Ontario-based carrier

Photo of Nate Tabak Nate Tabak Follow on Twitter Tuesday, February 1, 2022
1 minute read
A tractor-trailer with the logo of Texas trucking company Arnold Transporation Services travels on a road seen from the side
Arnold Transportation Services will remain under the same management. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Pride Group Logistics has acquired Texas truckload carrier Arnold Transportation Systems in a deal that dramatically expands the Canadian company’s U.S. presence. 

The acquisition, announced Tuesday, more than doubles the fleet of Mississauga, Ontario-based Pride Group to over 800 trucks. 

“The acquisition of Arnold Transportation Services will allow us to expand our U.S. domestic transportation offering to new and existing customers,” Aman Johal, vice president of Pride Group, said in a statement. “The acquisition of Arnold Transportation Services will allow us to expand our U.S. domestic transportation offering to new and existing customers.” 

Based in Grand Prairie, Texas, Arnold provides truckload and dedicated services in the South and Midwest. Pride Group said it plans to add new equipment and a refrigerated division this year. 

Michael DelBovo will remain as president of the family-owned trucking company. 

The acquisition adds to Pride’s existing U.S. presence, which consisted of a terminal in Illinois. In Canada, the truckload carrier provides domestic and cross-border transportation services. 

The price and terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

The 2022 FREIGHTWAVES TOP 500 For-Hire Carriers list includes Arnold Transportation Services (No. 163).

Photo of Nate Tabak

Nate Tabak

Nate Tabak is a Toronto-based journalist and producer who covers cybersecurity and cross-border trucking and logistics for FreightWaves. He spent seven years reporting stories in the Balkans and Eastern Europe as a reporter, producer and editor based in Kosovo. He previously worked at newspapers in the San Francisco Bay Area, including the San Jose Mercury News. He graduated from UC Berkeley, where he studied the history of American policing. Contact Nate at ntabak@freightwaves.com.