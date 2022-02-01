Texas’ Arnold Transportation acquired by Canada’s Pride Group Logistics

Pride Group Logistics has acquired Texas truckload carrier Arnold Transportation Systems in a deal that dramatically expands the Canadian company’s U.S. presence.

The acquisition, announced Tuesday, more than doubles the fleet of Mississauga, Ontario-based Pride Group to over 800 trucks.

"The acquisition of Arnold Transportation Services will allow us to expand our U.S. domestic transportation offering to new and existing customers," Aman Johal, vice president of Pride Group, said in a statement.

Based in Grand Prairie, Texas, Arnold provides truckload and dedicated services in the South and Midwest. Pride Group said it plans to add new equipment and a refrigerated division this year.

Michael DelBovo will remain as president of the family-owned trucking company.

The acquisition adds to Pride’s existing U.S. presence, which consisted of a terminal in Illinois. In Canada, the truckload carrier provides domestic and cross-border transportation services.

The price and terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

The 2022 FREIGHTWAVES TOP 500 For-Hire Carriers list includes Arnold Transportation Services (No. 163).

