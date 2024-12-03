Texas dealer must pay $1.9M in taxes on Chinese-made tires, court rules

A Houston-based trucking wholesaler and retailer is responsible for $1.93 million in excise taxes for tires it bought from Chinese manufacturers in order to resell them in the U.S., the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit ruled.

The 5th Circuit’s opinion Monday reversed a district court ruling in September that Texas Truck Parts & Tire Inc. wasn’t responsible for the excise taxes on the tires it purchased because customs forms showed that the Chinese companies imported the tires, according to court records.

“When a party orders taxable articles to be shipped to the United States for resale and is otherwise uninvolved in the importation process, is that party the importer? We hold that they are when they derive almost all of the benefits of the importation,” the 5th Circuit wrote in its decision. “While we agree with the district court that Texas Truck did not ‘bring’ the tires to the United States as the term is used in the applicable Treasury regulation, we find that it erred by failing to consider whether Texas Truck was the beneficial owner under the regulation. We further hold that Texas Truck was, in fact, the beneficial owner, and therefore liable for the excise tax.”

Texas Truck Parts & Tires Inc. sells tractor-trailers as well as parts and tires for the trucking industry.



