Texas ports record mixed freight movements in May

Container flows in May increased in Houston, while movements of crude oil declined at the Port of Corpus Christi, Texas.

Port Houston sees gains in containers, steel movements

Port Houston handled 381,640 twenty-foot equivalent units in May, a 5% year-over-year increase compared to the same month in 2024.

Year-to-date container volumes are up 4% to 1.8 million TEUs compared to the same period in 2024.

“Shippers remain positive about Port Houston as their gateway of choice, even with the volatility in the market and everything that’s been going on in recent days,” Ryan Mariacher, chief port operations officer, said during a monthly commission meeting on Tuesday. “May was a solid month after a really strong March and April.”