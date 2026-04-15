TFI subsidiary TA Dedicated acquires Triangle Warehouse

TA Dedicated announced that it has acquired fellow Minneapolis-based company Triangle Warehouse. The deal expands TA Dedicated’s fleet and adds 900,000 square feet of warehousing and distribution space to its network.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. TA Dedicated is owned by TFI International, Inc. (NYSE: TFII).

Triangle Warehouse is located near TA Dedicated’s headquarters. It operates over 100 dock doors, including seven rail doors, providing food-grade temperature-controlled storage and distribution services. Its fleet includes over 1,000 pieces of equipment, including day cabs, dock trucks and trailers (dry vans, reefers and flatbeds), serving regional manufacturers and food producers.

“For decades, Triangle Warehouse has built a singular reputation in one of the Midwest’s largest metropolitan markets through reliability, service, and long-term customer relationships,” said TA Dedicated President Eric Anson. “By bringing their capabilities and expertise into the TA Dedicated family, our customers gain access to top tier supply chain solutions beyond transportation.”