TFI subsidiary TA Dedicated acquires Triangle Warehouse

TA Dedicated announced that it has acquired fellow Minneapolis-based company Triangle Warehouse. The deal expands TA Dedicated’s fleet and adds 900,000 square feet of warehousing and distribution space to its network.
Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. TA Dedicated is owned by TFI International, Inc. (NYSE: TFII).
Triangle Warehouse is located near TA Dedicated’s headquarters. It operates over 100 dock doors, including seven rail doors, providing food-grade temperature-controlled storage and distribution services. Its fleet includes over 1,000 pieces of equipment, including day cabs, dock trucks and trailers (dry vans, reefers and flatbeds), serving regional manufacturers and food producers.
“For decades, Triangle Warehouse has built a singular reputation in one of the Midwest’s largest metropolitan markets through reliability, service, and long-term customer relationships,” said TA Dedicated President Eric Anson. “By bringing their capabilities and expertise into the TA Dedicated family, our customers gain access to top tier supply chain solutions beyond transportation.”
In 2022, TFI merged Transport America (TA) and UPS Dedicated, which it acquired in 2021 as part of its acquisition of UPS Freight.
Triangle Warehouse’s service and support teams will continue providing uninterrupted service to customers.
“Joining TA Dedicated greatly expands our customers’ distribution opportunities nationally without giving up the local touch they’re used to,” said Scott Carlson, vice president at Triangle Warehouse.
TA Dedicated has 70 fleets totaling more than 1,025 tractors and 1,900 trailers. It specializes in dedicated, flatbed and heavy haul transportation. It also offers other supply chain and logistics services.
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