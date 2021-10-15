  • ITVI.USA
The cold truth at the ports — Freightonomics

Demystifying refrigerated transport situations amid port congestion

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixFriday, October 15, 2021
1 minute read

On this episode of Freightonomics, FreightWaves Market Expert Zach Strickland and Lead Economist Anthony Smith dig for the cold, hard truth about reefer transport and port congestion.

They welcome Matthew Mugar, co-founder of BOA Logistics, Logica Trucking and Flow Cold Warehouse, to discuss the challenges of operating a refrigerated fleet and brokerage over the past year. The three also dig into what they think are the biggest problems facing the ports and what some solutions may be following peak season. 

You can find more Freightonomics episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixFriday, October 15, 2021
1 minute read
