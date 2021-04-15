  • ITVI.USA
#WithSONARFreightWaves TVNews

The competition edge in freight brokering — #WithSONAR

Staying on top of your game takes some finesse

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixThursday, April 15, 2021
0 69 1 minute read

In the crazy world of freight brokering, success takes skill and strength. It also takes a competitive edge. 

On this episode of #WithSONAR, Luke Falasca and Kyle Taylor take a look at steps to become more competitive in your brokerage and in the market as a whole. 

They bring on Jim Nicholson, vice president of operations at Loadsmart, to talk about the volatile nature of brokerages and the ways to protect customers from that volatility. They discuss the communication strategies that are important to keeping customers in the loop and keeping you as a broker at the top of your game. 

You can find more #WithSONAR episodes and recaps of all our live podcasts here

Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

