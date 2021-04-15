The competition edge in freight brokering — #WithSONAR

In the crazy world of freight brokering, success takes skill and strength. It also takes a competitive edge.

On this episode of #WithSONAR, Luke Falasca and Kyle Taylor take a look at steps to become more competitive in your brokerage and in the market as a whole.

They bring on Jim Nicholson, vice president of operations at Loadsmart, to talk about the volatile nature of brokerages and the ways to protect customers from that volatility. They discuss the communication strategies that are important to keeping customers in the loop and keeping you as a broker at the top of your game.

