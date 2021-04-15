The Daily Dash: Biden’s FMCSA nominee revealed

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what’s happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, we highlight the nominee for the FMCSA’s top post, a deep dive into the misuse of B-1 visas and more.

1. President Joe Biden intends to nominate Meera Joshi to be administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the White House announced on Wednesday. John Gallagher from Washington

2. The issue of allowing service areas on interstate highways that would carry a full range of amenities, long a contentious battle in the trucking industry, has been revived again by a paper issued by the Reason Foundation. John Kingston with the details

3. “It took my family’s business years to get to 500 trucks, open offices in Mexico and the United States. About five, six years ago, you started seeing these companies around Laredo start with one truck, then a year later they have 100, 200 trucks. How did they grow so fast, we wondered?” Noi Mahoney investigates the misuse of B-1 visas

4. The almost exclusive reliance on fossil fuels to power vehicles, vessels, trains and aircraft puts the transportation industry on a collision course with regulators around the world seeking to slow climate change from greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Alyssa Sporrer with the latest AskWaves story

5. Old Man Winter isn’t done with the Rockies quite yet, even though it’s mid-April. Periods of heavy snow and gusty winds will slam the region over the next two days. Nick Austin’s latest weather forecast

