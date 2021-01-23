The Daily Dash: Buttigieg supports raising fuel taxes; a truck driver’s life-or-death decision

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what is happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, the debate over infrastructure investment is sure to heat up as President Joe Biden’s Transportation Secretary nominee, Pete Buttigieg, has said raising fuel taxes is an option. Plus, a truck driver was forced to make a life-or-death decision, and a January freight lull may have finally arrived.

Paying for infrastructure

U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary nominee Pete Buttigieg acknowledged on Thursday that raising the federal gas tax will be one of the options to fund “major investments” needed for highway infrastructure.

John Gallagher has more from Buttigieg’s confirmation hearing: Buttigieg: Raising gas tax ‘on the table’ to pay for infrastructure

A driving hero

Truck driver Morgan Kirkland had a choice to make. The decision he made may have saved several lives.

Nick Austin has Kirkland’s story: Truck driver honored for preventing potentially deadly crash

Has the January lull hit?

FreightWaves’ SONAR data is indicating that the freight markets may be hitting their traditional January lull. That lull, though, may be better than ever.

Andrew Cox has details: Freight markets need another source of demand

Targeting small, midsize shippers

Transfix has released a transportation management system for small and midsize shippers, continuing a trend in which digital freight brokers expand their reach with software targeting carriers and shippers.

Linda Baker has more on the new product: Transfix launches TMS for small businesses

