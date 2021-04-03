The Daily Dash: Cyberattack reactions, job figures on the rise

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what’s happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, we highlight a feature on cyberattacks and their impact on the supply chain, promising job numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and more.

The High Five

1. In the global supply chain, the vast streams of information that allow a shipment of artisanal coffee beans to seamlessly transit from Kenya to Kentucky on trucks and a container ship also represent golden opportunities for hackers staging ransomware attacks. Nate Tabak’s report: Amid cyberattacks, how does the supply chain stay resilient?

2. After a few months of relatively weak employment growth in truck transportation, the industry added jobs in March and posted stronger revised numbers for February, according to figures released Friday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. John Kingston with details: Truck transport jobs rise in March

3. Drug abusers cannot be allowed to operate commercial trucks on U.S. highways. Looking the other way, as the Department of Transportation has done for six years, should no longer be an option. Viewpoint from Lane Kidd of The Trucking Alliance: DOT ignoring key test to stop drug-impaired truckers

4. A new white paper from DHL Express said that by 2025, 80% of all B2B interactions between suppliers and buyers will take place in digital channels. The company cited the introduction of tech-savvy millennials into the workforce and the rapid acceleration of digital trends because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Brian Straight’s story: Millennials powering B2B e-commerce landscape

5. Alpharetta, Georgia-based yard management services provider Lazer Spot is dipping its toes deeper into the pool of vehicle electrification with the acquisition of Firefly Transportation Services, an electric spotter truck provider. Alyssa Sporrer with more: Lazer Spot acquisition: Electric spotter trucks ‘perfect application’ of EVs

Five more to check out

