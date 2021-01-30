Sonar Logo FreightWaves Passport Logo
NewsTrucking

The Daily Dash: DB Schenker’s US plans; Variant’s growth

Flatbed operator Daseke posted good numbers in Q4, but 2021 guidance is mixed

Brian Straight Brian Straight Follow on Twitter Saturday, January 30, 2021
DB Schenker eyes US trucking market
After decades operating a major international freight and warehousing business in the U.S., the logistics division of German rail operator Deutsche Bahn is ready to flex its muscle in the crowded trucking market. (Photo: DB Schenker)

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what is happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, DB Schenker, a leading global logistics player, has its eye set on conquering the U.S. Plus, U.S. Xpress’ CEO sees big things coming for its Variant division, and flatbed operator Daseke reports earnings and issues a mixed outlook for 2021.

A new North American player?

After decades operating a major international freight and warehousing business in the U.S., the logistics division of German rail operator Deutsche Bahn is ready to flex its muscle in the crowded trucking market.

Eric Kulisch details the plan: German giant DB Schenker prepares for big US trucking expansion

Is Variant the new U.S. Xpress?

U.S. Xpress (NYSE:USX) CEO Eric Fuller extolled the virtues of its Variant operating division at the conclusion of its Q4 earnings call Thursday.

John Kingston explains the future of Variant: U.S. Xpress works overtime in earnings call to praise Variant

A mixed bag going forward

Flatbed truckload company Daseke (NASDAQ: DSKE) saw trends moderate in the fourth quarter compared to a third-quarter blowout, which benefited from an increase in highly profitable project freight.

Todd Maiden has more: Daseke beats Q4 EPS, operating results slide slightly

Star-studded speaker lineup

Media mogul Gary Vaynerchuk, Tyson Foods Chairman John Tyson, and Johnson & Johnson Chief Global Supply Chain Officer Kathy Wengel will be among the speakers during the upcoming Global Supply Chain Week.

Brian Straight has who else is scheduled to speak during the free event: Gary Vaynerchuk, Tyson Foods’ John Tyson among Global Supply Chain Week speakers

Saturday, January 30, 2021
Brian Straight

Brian Straight

Brian Straight covers general transportation news and leads the editorial team as Managing Editor. A journalism graduate of the University of Rhode Island, he has covered everything from a presidential election, to professional sports and Little League baseball, and for more than 10 years has covered trucking and logistics. Before joining FreightWaves, he was previously responsible for the editorial quality and production of Fleet Owner magazine and fleetowner.com. Brian lives in Connecticut with his wife and two kids and spends his time coaching his son’s baseball team, golfing with his daughter, and pursuing his never-ending quest to become a professional bowler.

