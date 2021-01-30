The Daily Dash: DB Schenker’s US plans; Variant’s growth

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what is happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, DB Schenker, a leading global logistics player, has its eye set on conquering the U.S. Plus, U.S. Xpress’ CEO sees big things coming for its Variant division, and flatbed operator Daseke reports earnings and issues a mixed outlook for 2021.

A new North American player?

After decades operating a major international freight and warehousing business in the U.S., the logistics division of German rail operator Deutsche Bahn is ready to flex its muscle in the crowded trucking market.

Eric Kulisch details the plan: German giant DB Schenker prepares for big US trucking expansion

Is Variant the new U.S. Xpress?

U.S. Xpress (NYSE:USX) CEO Eric Fuller extolled the virtues of its Variant operating division at the conclusion of its Q4 earnings call Thursday.

John Kingston explains the future of Variant: U.S. Xpress works overtime in earnings call to praise Variant

A mixed bag going forward

Flatbed truckload company Daseke (NASDAQ: DSKE) saw trends moderate in the fourth quarter compared to a third-quarter blowout, which benefited from an increase in highly profitable project freight.

Todd Maiden has more: Daseke beats Q4 EPS, operating results slide slightly

Star-studded speaker lineup

Media mogul Gary Vaynerchuk, Tyson Foods Chairman John Tyson, and Johnson & Johnson Chief Global Supply Chain Officer Kathy Wengel will be among the speakers during the upcoming Global Supply Chain Week.

Brian Straight has who else is scheduled to speak during the free event: Gary Vaynerchuk, Tyson Foods’ John Tyson among Global Supply Chain Week speakers

Did you miss this?

A transportation consultant believes that the Biden administration may be more willing to look at regulating how long truck drivers can be detained without compensation.

John Gallagher explains: Driver detention review considered likely in Biden’s FMCSA

