The Daily Dash: Diesel prices rising; Postal Service revamp

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what is happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, fuel prices are on the rise as cold weather drives up the cost of all fuels. Plus, a restructuring for the U.S. Postal Service could be on the horizon; Forward Air’s CIO talks about the cyberattack that hit the company in December; and TFI discusses the UPS Freight acquisition.

Going up: Fuel prices on the rise

Cold weather across the country is boosting the price of heating oil, and there is now a ripple effect occurring in the diesel fuel markets.

John Kingston has more on the impact: Diesel prices climbing in spot, wholesale and retail markets

Postal Service revamp

The U.S. Postal Service has been on the hot seat for years now with continued operational losses. That could be ending if a major restructuring takes hold.

Mark Solomon explains: Postal Service sets major operational restructuring

Cyberattack response

When talking to Forward Air’s (NASDAQ: FWRD) Jay Tomasello, the company’s chief information officer, about the cyberattack that hit the company just before Christmas, the thing that comes through is a sense of satisfaction that the company handled it extremely well.

John Kingston has the exclusive interview: Forward Air CIO: Cyberattacks aren’t a badge of dishonor, but a response plan is crucial

Margin improvement plan

TFI International (NYSE: TFII) plans to aggressively improve margins at UPS Freight after its $800 million acquisition closes by reining in unprofitable business.

Nate Tabak explains what changes could take place: TFI to take aim at UPS Freight’s unprofitable business

Stories we think you’ll like:

Xos Trucks may be next to go public via SPAC: Reuters

Transmission: Think Dogecoin is great? Check out Savannah’s port volumes

Taking the measure of returns: 5 questions for FedEx’s Ryan Kelly

Daimler will package own components for electric trucks

Worthy weather movies for truckers: Part 6

FreightWaves Haul of Fame: Looking back at Lee Way Motor Freight

DoorDash buys salad-making robotics company Chowbotics

Did you miss this?

Shippers spent 12% more per mile for dry van truckloads on average through most of the fourth quarter of 2020 than they did in 2019.

Zach Strickland digs into the numbers: Trucking contract rates up 12% year-over-year

Hammer down, everyone,

Brian Straight

Managing Editor

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Brian Straight.

You may also like:

The FreightWaves Top 10: Bankruptcies, capacity concerns, protests and Trevor Milton’s departure

Maximizing trailer utilization: Why is it so hard?

Looking back at the Year of the Truck Driver