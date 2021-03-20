The Daily Dash: Diesel’s decline, transportation stocks

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what’s happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, we highlight red-hot transportation stocks on Wall Street, a steep decline in diesel prices and more.

The High Five

1. If you take out the steepest one-day declines in the earliest days of the pandemic, when double-digit drops were regular features of the market, the decline in commodity diesel prices Thursday was the largest since July 6, 2015. John Kingston explains: Diesel’s decline biggest in almost 6 years

2. A couple of bullish reports this week highlight reasons to favor transportation stocks moving forward. The outlooks call for favorable freight fundamentals around demand, utilization and pricing to remain in place for the foreseeable future. Todd Maiden with the details: Analysts all in on transportation stocks

3. A federal watchdog is recommending the U.S. Department of Transportation better coordinate trucking and other transportation regulators in order to improve the reliability of drug and alcohol data. John Gallagher from Washington: Watchdog spotlights disjointed drug testing verification

4. Several subsidiaries of Universal Logistics are the target of a complaint filed by the NLRB against some of Universal’s activities in California, as the board has rounded up a series of earlier charges filed by the Teamsters into one action. John Kingston has the story: NLRB files action against Universal Logistics

5. Investigators are still trying to determine why a longtime warehouse employee fatally shot two co-workers at a Roundy’s Wisconsin distribution center late Tuesday before turning the gun on himself following a police chase. Clarissa Hawes has more: Motive unclear in fatal shootings of 2 warehouse workers

Five more to check out

