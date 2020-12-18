The Daily Dash: FMCSA eases CDL restrictions; Schneider boosts pay

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what is happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, federal regulators have issued a final rule to ease restrictions for drivers seeking to obtain a commercial driver’s license. Plus, Schneider has boosted driver pay again and Navistar reports lower sales and earnings in what is likely its final earnings report as an independent company.

FMCSA issues rule to ease requirements to obtain a CDL

Federal regulators issued a final rule Thursday to make it easier to obtain a commercial driver’s license despite concerns that the change could open the door to CDL training fraud.

John Gallagher has more on the rule: FMCSA relaxes rules to help drivers get CDLs

Schneider boosts driver pay — again

After investing $15 million in driver initiatives in 2020, Schneider National (NYSE: SNDR) is not done, announcing its second driver pay increase of the year.

Todd Maiden has details on the increase: Schneider National to raise drivers’ per-mile pay by 4 cents

Navistar sees lower sales, earnings in Q4

COVID took its toll on truck maker Navistar, with the original equipment manufacturer reporting lower sales and earnings in the fourth quarter.

Alan Adler has details of the Q4 report: Navistar feels COVID sting in Q4 and full-year 2020 earnings

Rail congestion causing downstream delays

Container restrictions from the railroads due to high levels of congestion at the ports are causing disruption to service for intermodal providers like J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ: JBHT).

Todd Maiden has the details: Port congestion, delays disrupting J.B. Hunt’s intermodal network

