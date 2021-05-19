The Daily Dash: Historic prices for late-model used trucks

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what’s happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, we highlight the rising prices of late-model used trucks, a “big win” for U.S. manufacturers and more.

1. Prices of newer used trucks with low mileage are reaching historic levels with new truck deliveries slowed by supply chain issues and an ongoing shortage of microchips. Alan Adler’s story

2. Chinese manufacturers of container chassis will be facing duties on sales into the U.S. of more than 200% for the next five years following a final finding by the Department of Commerce. That’s good news for the five major manufacturers of intermodal chassis in the U.S. John Kingston with more

3. Chicago-based freight brokerage Transportation One announced that Jeff Sommer has joined the company as chief operating officer and Paul Van Bergen joined as chief procurement officer. John Paul Hampstead’s report

4. Ondas Networks is a wireless network company that designs telecommunications platforms for industries with critical infrastructure needs: utilities, oil and gas, transportation and government. But what does Ondas’ work mean for the railroads, especially in light of recent cyberattacks? Joanna Marsh with the Q&A

5. Arrive Logistics, a freight brokerage based in Austin, Texas, launched an online freight portal called Carrier EDGE and a partnership with TriumphPay, both aimed at creating an elevated experience for their carrier partners. Grace Sharkey’s story

