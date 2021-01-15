The Daily Dash: Is Walmart the great supply chain innovator?

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what is happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon detailed some of the retailer’s goals for innovation. Plus, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has added members to a 16-member committee focused on motor carrier safety, and Navistar plans to close an engine plant.

Supply chain innovator?

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) CEO Doug McMillon delivered a far-reaching keynote address at CES2021, painting in broad strokes the company’s ambitious goals for supply chain innovation, sustainability and equity, as well as the technologies that are changing the way the world’s largest retailer does business.

Linda Baker has more on McMillon’s presentation: Walmart CEO makes case for retail giant as innovator

Industry input

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has added nine members to its current 16-member Motor Carrier Safety Advisory Committee, including two motor carriers and four women.

John Gallagher details what role the members will play: Trucking companies added to FMCSA safety committee

No longer needed

Navistar International Corp. (NYSE: NAV) said Wednesday it will lay off 250 employees as part of a plan to close and sell its Melrose Park, Illinois, facility to an industrial park developer. Another 250 workers will transfer to other facilities.

Alan Adler explains why the plant is closing: Navistar will sell Illinois facility, lay off 250 workers

Pilot expands service offerings

Pilot Co. and RTS Financial are teaming up to provide factoring services to Pilot customers, an arrangement that the truckstop giant has with no other factoring company.

John Kingston has the details: Pilot launches partnership with RTS Financial for factoring company’s services

