The Daily Dash: Landstar sees 2H cooling; regulating driver detention

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what is happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, executives at Landstar System see a strong truckload market through midyear, but a cooling could happen in the second half of the year. Plus, at least one consultant believes the Biden administration will take a look at regulating driver detention, and Werner has sold its freight forwarding business.

End of the run

Strength in truckload demand has held up through the first few weeks of 2021, according to management at freight broker Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR), but it may not last.

Todd Maiden has details on when the cycle may end: Landstar sees spot market cooling in second half of 2021

Solving detention

A transportation consultant believes that the Biden administration may be more willing to look at regulating how long truck drivers can be detained without compensation.

John Gallagher explains: Driver detention review considered likely in Biden’s FMCSA

Moving on

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN) is selling its international freight forwarding segment, Werner Global Logistics, to a larger forwarding company, Scan Global Logistics Group.

John Kingston has more on the sale: Werner selling its international freight forwarding business

FreightWaves Sales & Marketing Summit

FreightWaves Sales & Marketing Summit took place on Thursday. The event’s individual sessions are available on demand and a running summary of the day is available.

FreightWaves’ editorial staff has the coverage: FreightWaves Sales & Marketing Summit

Stories we think you’ll like:

ATA wants higher vaccine priority for drivers

Landstar first look: Q4 results and Q1 guide ahead of forecasts

Can TFI avoid picking up where UPS left off?

Knight-Swift’s big Q4 cedes to apathetic TL interest; stock down 7%

Uber Freight courts small shippers with free rate-locking tool

Worthy weather movies for truckers: Part 5

Battery constraints a drag on the Tesla Semi

Nominations open for 2021 Shipper of Choice award

Senator will push Biden, Buttigieg for vaccine priority for food haulers

Did you miss this?

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) CEO Alain Bedard may have been greasing the wheels for the acquisition of UPS’ (NYSE:UPS) freight business, praising the Teamsters long before the acquisition was announced.

Nate Tabak has more of Bedard’s comments: Did TFI CEO extend olive branch to Teamsters before UPS deal?

Hammer down, everyone,

Brian Straight

Managing Editor

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Brian Straight.

You may also like:

The FreightWaves Top 10: Bankruptcies, capacity concerns, protests and Trevor Milton’s departure

Maximizing trailer utilization: Why is it so hard?

Looking back at the Year of the Truck Driver