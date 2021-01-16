The Daily Dash: Missing driver medical exams; surging freight rates

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what is happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, a federal watchdog has said that as many as 780,000 truck driver medical examinations may not be in the federal database. Plus, freight rates continue to surge and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration plans another study on providing more sleeper berth flexibility.
Missing medical records
A seven-month outage of a medical examiner registry maintained by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has resulted in approximately 780,000 driver examinations potentially going missing from the database, a federal watchdog has revealed.
John Gallagher has more on the impact: 780,000 driver medical exams could be missing from FMCSA database
Surging freight rates
U.S. freight rates surged in December, setting the stage for a powerful pricing tailwind in 2021, according to a monthly index published by freight audit and payment firm Cass Information Systems Inc.
Mark Solomon details the numbers: ‘All gas. No brakes’
More rest flexibility possible
Just months after the FMCSA added a new sleeper berth provision, the agency is looking at even more flexibility for drivers.
John Gallagher explains what FMCSA is proposing: Regulators propose more sleeper berth flexibility
New rules
The ABC provisions of the Dynamex decision in California can be applied retroactively, according to a decision handed down by the California Supreme Court.
John Kingston explains the impact: Dynamex ABC test can be used retroactively in worker classification litigation
Did you miss this?
Navistar International Corp. (NYSE: NAV) said Wednesday it will lay off 250 employees as part of a plan to close and sell its Melrose Park, Illinois, facility to an industrial park developer. Another 250 workers will transfer to other facilities.
Alan Adler explains why the plant is closing: Navistar will sell Illinois facility, lay off 250 workers
