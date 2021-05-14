The Daily Dash: No more gas lines?

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what’s happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, we highlight Colonial Pipeline’s restoration of service, a crack that closed part of Interstate 40 and more.

The High Five

1. Colonial Pipeline’s operations are getting back to normal rapidly, with the company saying Thursday morning that deliveries of petroleum products have “commenced in a majority of the markets we service.” John Kingston with details

2. The six-lane Interstate 40 bridge linking Arkansas and Tennessee was shut down Tuesday afternoon after authorities said they found a crack in the center span. Nick Austin’s report

3. Utility Trailer Manufacturing was targeted in an apparent ransomware attack that exposed personal information of numerous employees. Nate Tabak’s article

4. Load opportunities are abundant but drivers remain in short supply, prompting a few more carriers to announce pay enhancements. Todd Maiden with more

5. Amazon.com Inc. said Thursday that it will hire 75,000 logistics and fulfillment workers in North America at an average starting wage of $17 an hour. Mark Solomon’s article

Five more to check out

US greenlights fuel transport by foreign ships

‘Ongoing cargo boom’ drives Port of Long Beach’s record April

Norfolk Southern closes $500 million green bond offering

Country roads: UPS, FedEx ramp up rural vaccine delivery

Trucker again named Highway Angel after helping accident victim