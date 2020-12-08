The Daily Dash: Red-hot produce rates; Nikola assembly plant moves forward

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what is happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, truckload carriers hauling produce are enjoying rates that are abnormally high for December. Plus, construction continues on Nikola’s electric truck assembly plant, and warehouse space remains red-hot.
Produce price shock
This may not be peak produce season, but for produce shippers, you wouldn’t know it. Produce truckload spot rates have reached levels never before seen in the marketplace.
Zach Strickland explains why: Produce spot rates break $10K per load in November
All systems go for Nikola at Arizona plant
Officials in Coolidge, Arizona, report that Nikola Corp. (NASDAQ: NKLA) is making significant construction progress on the first phase of its $600 million electric truck assembly plant.
Alan Adler has an update: Despite Nikola’s woes, electric truck plant progresses in Arizona
Warehouse space in hot demand
Stockbridge Capital and the world’s third-largest pension fund have entered into a joint venture to acquire 23 logistics warehouses valued at $2 billion.
Todd Maiden has more on the story: Joint venture will nab $2B logistics real estate portfolio
Solving the truck parking problem
Truck parking remains a vexing concern for the industry, but for many truckers, getting access to safe parking is not something that can wait until the problem is solved.
Charley Dehoney offers some advice: Commentary: Is truck parking really that big of a problem?
The problem is the insurance market for small trucking companies and new truck drivers. E logs have pushed large number of people out truck driving along with no rates from larger trucking companies getting gov money. The farmers are hurting because of insurance companies and bad treatment by large food processors and retail companies. We need minimum wage rates and freight rates and the driver shortage will disappear.