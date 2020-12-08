The Daily Dash: Red-hot produce rates; Nikola assembly plant moves forward

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what is happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, truckload carriers hauling produce are enjoying rates that are abnormally high for December. Plus, construction continues on Nikola’s electric truck assembly plant, and warehouse space remains red-hot.

Produce price shock

This may not be peak produce season, but for produce shippers, you wouldn’t know it. Produce truckload spot rates have reached levels never before seen in the marketplace.

Zach Strickland explains why: Produce spot rates break $10K per load in November

All systems go for Nikola at Arizona plant

Officials in Coolidge, Arizona, report that Nikola Corp. (NASDAQ: NKLA) is making significant construction progress on the first phase of its $600 million electric truck assembly plant.

Alan Adler has an update: Despite Nikola’s woes, electric truck plant progresses in Arizona

Warehouse space in hot demand

Stockbridge Capital and the world’s third-largest pension fund have entered into a joint venture to acquire 23 logistics warehouses valued at $2 billion.

Todd Maiden has more on the story: Joint venture will nab $2B logistics real estate portfolio

Solving the truck parking problem

Truck parking remains a vexing concern for the industry, but for many truckers, getting access to safe parking is not something that can wait until the problem is solved.

Charley Dehoney offers some advice: Commentary: Is truck parking really that big of a problem?

Stories we think you’ll like:

Borderlands: Trade official wants new free-trade zone on Texas-Mexico border

Trucker charity surpasses fundraising goal, extends application deadline

Manitoulin acquires third US freight forwarder

Outbound tender volumes rebound post-Thanksgiving

Electric multipurpose vehicle maker Canoo nears public debut

China edges past Mexico as top US trade partner

Did you miss this?

Brad Jacobs built XPO Logistics and now he plans to split the company into two. Will this be the final act in Jacobs’ successful tenure at the logistics giant?

Mark Solomon has more on Jacobs’ leadership: The beginning of the end?

Hammer down, everyone,

Brian Straight

Managing Editor

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Brian Straight.

You may also like:

Here’s where electric trucks make sense

Hino, Toyota bringing Class 8 fuel-cell truck to North America next year

Will truck drivers use the new HOS split-sleeper provision?