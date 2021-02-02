The Daily Dash: TFI still on the hunt; truckers exempt from mask requirement

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what is happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, TFI International is continuing its acquisition spree, acquiring Fleetway less than a week after buying UPS Freight. Plus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is exempting truck drivers from its mask requirement, and Daseke is looking for possible acquisitions.

Still on the hunt

Less than a week after its blockbuster acquisition of UPS Freight (NYSE:UPS), TFI International (NYSE: TFII) is acquiring another business, announcing the acquisition of Fleetway.

Todd Maiden on details of the new acquisition: TFI still making deals, acquires Fleetway

No masks required

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has mandated masks be worn by transportation workers, but the order will not apply to truck drivers except in certain situations.

John Gallagher has details on when masks must be worn: Truckers exempt from CDC mask requirement

Looking to expand

After a two-year pause, noted growth acquisition flatbed operator Daseke (NASDAQ: DSKE) said it is again looking at expanding through acquisition.

Todd Maiden has details on the plan: Daseke sharpens focus; M&A in ‘crosshairs’

A freight rebound?

SONAR’s Outbound Tender Volume Index (OTVI.USA) rose last week, breaking a multiweek decline and signaling a return of freight volumes — at least temporarily.

Seth Holm has details: Outbound tender volumes reverse, break multiweek losing streak

