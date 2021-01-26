The Daily Dash: TFI to acquire UPS Freight; new king of the freight world crowned

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what is happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, TFI International has agreed to acquire UPS Freight from UPS, dramatically expanding its U.S. presence. Plus, is the West Coast the new ruler of the freight world; and outbound tender volumes continue to fall.

TFI acquiring UPS Freight

TFI International has agreed to acquire UPS Freight for about $800 million, the Canadian trucking and logistics company and UPS (NYSE:UPS) said Monday, in a deal that will transform it into a North American less-than-truckload juggernaut.

Nate Tabak details the transaction: TFI to acquire UPS Freight for $800M

The king of freight

The West Coast has overtaken Chicago as the hub of freight activity in the U.S. But for how long? Looking at Outbound Tender Market Share (SONAR: OTMS.LAX) provides a glimpse of the future.

Zach Strickland explains: Is West Coast freight here to stay?

Sales & Marketing Summit set for Thursday

Sales and marketing professionals will have their day — this Thursday, in fact — to bask in the spotlight and be celebrated for the critical roles they play in helping drive visibility and profitability for their organizations.

Brian Straight looks at the speaker lineup: FreightWaves’ Sales & Marketing Summit set to spotlight industry leaders

Falling, but not for long?

The Outbound Tender Volume Index (SONAR: OTVI.USA) fell week-over-week, but it might not be a trend that continues.

Seth Holm has the details: Outbound tender volumes continue to fall

Stories we think you’ll like:

UPS closes curtain on tough 15-year-old LTL run

Biden underscores support for Jones Act

What a mess: Triumph details problems with big factoring client acquired from Covenant

Shell decarbonization report: ‘Getting into gear’

Borderlands: Tecma acquires cross-border carrier Omega Trucking

‘Insatiable demand’ drives Southern California warehouse boom

Mack, Volvo speed parts delivery by linking truck and fleet IDs

Did you miss this?

U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary nominee Pete Buttigieg acknowledged on Thursday that raising the federal gas tax will be one of the options to fund “major investments” needed for highway infrastructure.

John Gallagher has more from Buttigieg’s confirmation hearing: Buttigieg: Raising gas tax ‘on the table’ to pay for infrastructure

Hammer down, everyone,

Brian Straight

Managing Editor

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Brian Straight.

You may also like:

The FreightWaves Top 10: Bankruptcies, capacity concerns, protests and Trevor Milton’s departure

Maximizing trailer utilization: Why is it so hard?

Looking back at the Year of the Truck Driver