The Daily Dash: TFI to acquire UPS Freight; new king of the freight world crowned

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what is happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, TFI International has agreed to acquire UPS Freight from UPS, dramatically expanding its U.S. presence. Plus, is the West Coast the new ruler of the freight world; and outbound tender volumes continue to fall.
TFI acquiring UPS Freight
TFI International has agreed to acquire UPS Freight for about $800 million, the Canadian trucking and logistics company and UPS (NYSE:UPS) said Monday, in a deal that will transform it into a North American less-than-truckload juggernaut.
Nate Tabak details the transaction: TFI to acquire UPS Freight for $800M
The king of freight
The West Coast has overtaken Chicago as the hub of freight activity in the U.S. But for how long? Looking at Outbound Tender Market Share (SONAR: OTMS.LAX) provides a glimpse of the future.
Zach Strickland explains: Is West Coast freight here to stay?
Sales & Marketing Summit set for Thursday
Sales and marketing professionals will have their day — this Thursday, in fact — to bask in the spotlight and be celebrated for the critical roles they play in helping drive visibility and profitability for their organizations.
Brian Straight looks at the speaker lineup: FreightWaves’ Sales & Marketing Summit set to spotlight industry leaders
Falling, but not for long?
The Outbound Tender Volume Index (SONAR: OTVI.USA) fell week-over-week, but it might not be a trend that continues.
Seth Holm has the details: Outbound tender volumes continue to fall
