FreightWaves’ Sales & Marketing Summit set to spotlight industry leaders

Sales and marketing professionals will have their day — this Thursday, in fact — to bask in the spotlight and be celebrated for the critical roles they play in helping drive visibility and profitability for their organizations.

FreightWaves will be hosting a free, one-day virtual Sales & Marketing Summit that day to celebrate their efforts and provide today’s sales and marketing leaders the tools and insight they need to navigate 2021 and beyond. This special virtual event will be streamed on FreightWaves TV and available on demand following the initial presentation.

The Sales & Marketing Summit will be hosted by Put That Coffee Down (PTCD). PTCD, FreightWaves’ popular marketing podcast for the freight sales industry, is hosted by Kevin Hill and airs live on Mondays at 2 p.m. EST.

The Thursday Sales & Marketing Summit will be hosted by Hill and Timothy Dooner, FreightWaves’ director of audio and host of several FreightWaves’ podcasts, including WHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Keynote addresses will be delivered by Andrew Leto, founder and CEO of Emerge, and Joe Pulizzi, author, podcaster and marketing expert.

The Sales & Marketing Summit will cover all of the top strategies that transportation companies are employing to find success in 2021 and beyond. This includes a look at how technology is changing customer expectations and how forward-thinking sales and marketing divisions can position themselves to benefit and manage the overall customer life cycle more effectively.

Topics scheduled to air during the Sales & Marketing Summit include building culture, sales, understanding your audience, the evolution of sales, and setting you and your company up for future success.

Leto will sit down with FreightWaves President George Abernathy. Leto, who founded Emerge as well previously helping found GlobalTranz and 10-4 Systems, has extensive experience in closing deals in the freight business. Their session, “The Evolution of Sales Strategy as the Company Grows,” will focus on the different sales challenges that organizations face as they grow, and how the founder’s role evolves along with that growth.

The second keynote address will be delivered by Pulizzi, who will join FreightWaves founder and CEO Craig Fuller for a discussion on content marketing strategies in today’s world. Pulizzi is an Amazon best-selling author of “Content Inc.,” “Killing Marketing” and “Epic Content Marketing,” and he penned the novel, “The Will to Die,” which was awarded Best Suspense Book of 2020 by the National Indie Excellence Awards.

Pulizzi’s experience extends beyond writing and closing deals. He has founded three companies, including the Content Marketing Institute, and has launched dozens of events, including Content Marketing World. His podcast series, This Old Marketing with Robert Rose, has millions of downloads from over 150 countries.

Other scheduled sessions include:

Building Culture in a Remote Sales Environment

Charley Dehoney, president of Fitzmark, and Jon Rapp, vice president of sales for Airspace Technologies, will discuss the challenges of building a strong company culture and offer tips and strategies on how a company can build and protect a good culture in a remote working environment.

Facebook, Artificial Intelligence, Instagram … Dialing for Drivers?!

Rob Hatchett, president of SeatMyTrucks, and Travis Overton, president of CDLLife, will explore the battle for drivers, what has worked in the past to fill driver hiring needs, and what new techniques carriers can deploy to fill truck seats.

Selling in the Agent vs. Employee Logistics Models

In this session, Brian Mann, CEO of Armstrong Transport, and JT Engstrom, chief strategy officer of FreightWaves, will look at the strengths and weaknesses as well as the advantages inherent in both approaches, and what brokers should know to thrive regardless of the environment in which they operate.

Knowing Your Audience: Aligning Marketing to Create Relevance and Close Deals

In this session, Adam Robinson, FreightWaves’ SONAR vice president of product marketing, and Jason Fishman, senior vice president of digital strategy at Digital Niche Agency, will walk attendees through the importance of strategy, aligning messaging to your audience’s problem, the role of marketing channels, setting proper expectations with leadership, and using analytics to continuously improve.

The Science of Sales and Marketing Teams

Have you heard of “growth mindset” and “behavior design”? Meshach Weber, chief marketing officer and chief experience officer of Loadsure, and David Hoffeld, author of the “The Science of Selling: Proven Strategies to Make Your Pitch, Influence Decisions, and Close the Deal,” will discuss how understanding these terms, especially during the uncertainty of 2021, will benefit your marketing and sales success.

Setting Yourself Up for Growth

Hope White, CEO and founder of HD White Logistics, will sit down with Luke Falasca, enterprise account executive and co-host of FreightWaves’ #WithSONAR show, to discuss how she saw an opportunity to grow her brokerage by expanding to container services near Savannah, Georgia, and how she plans to take her company to the next level.

It will be streamed on FreightWaves TV and available on demand following the initial presentation.

