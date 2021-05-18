The Daily Dash: Union workers at Volvo Trucks reject contract

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what’s happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, we highlight the rejection by union workers at Volvo Trucks North America of a tentative contract, opposition by the Department of Justice to letting Canadian railway CN create a voting trust in its bid to acquire Kansas City Southern and more.

The High Five

1. After a 13-day strike called off by UAW officials, union workers at Volvo Trucks North America overwhelmingly rejected a tentative agreement Sunday. Alan Adler’s report

2. Citing competition concerns, the U.S. Department of Justice asked the Surface Transportation Board not to approve a request by Canadian railway CN to form a voting trust that would be used to acquire Kansas City Southern. Joanna Marsh with details

3. Expectations around future freight flows continue to grow with each passing week. New records are being posted with no sign of a falloff on the horizon. Todd Maiden’s article

4. U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Laredo, Texas, saw drug traffickers switch to fewer but larger shipments during the COVID-19 pandemic. Commercial trucks became their vehicle of choice. Noi Mahoney with more

5. What if the high-end case for U.S. import demand plays out over the rest of this year and exceeds vessel and equipment supply even more so than it does today? Greg Miller’s story

Five more to check out

Union Pacific probes train derailment, hydrochloric acid leak

JD Logistics sets IPO price, eyes $3.4B valuation

Can taxing trucks on miles traveled work?

Embark Trucks hauling HP printers as it grows autonomous partner network

ATA announces Virtual Truck Driving Championship