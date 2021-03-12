The dog days of freight – WHAT THE TRUCK?!?
On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking about how one carrier is lending a helping paw to the community; a new trucking app that lets users search across 20,000 cross-border and domestic lanes in Canada; and DHL Supply Chain’s big moves in RPA.
Plus, Molson Coors says cyberattack hits shipments, brewery operations; Nikola has no Tre orders; Postal Service earmarking $40B to boost share of package market; female trucker launches hi-vis clothing line; Chattanooga trucker wins $2 million in lotto; and more.
They’re joined by special guests Jason Gillespie, senior director of continuous improvement and innovation, DHL Supply Chain; Graig Morin, president, Brown Dog Carriers; Mitch Hixon, vice president of business development, TriumphPay; and Derek Staples, sales manager, DueDili.
