The dog days of freight – WHAT THE TRUCK?!?

On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking about how one carrier is lending a helping paw to the community; a new trucking app that lets users search across 20,000 cross-border and domestic lanes in Canada; and DHL Supply Chain’s big moves in RPA.

Plus, Molson Coors says cyberattack hits shipments, brewery operations; Nikola has no Tre orders; Postal Service earmarking $40B to boost share of package market; female trucker launches hi-vis clothing line; Chattanooga trucker wins $2 million in lotto; and more.

They’re joined by special guests Jason Gillespie, senior director of continuous improvement and innovation, DHL Supply Chain; Graig Morin, president, Brown Dog Carriers; Mitch Hixon, vice president of business development, TriumphPay; and Derek Staples, sales manager, DueDili.

