NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

The dog days of freight – WHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Friday, March 12, 2021
0 57 1 minute read

On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking about how one carrier is lending a helping paw to the community; a new trucking app that lets users search across 20,000 cross-border and domestic lanes in Canada; and DHL Supply Chain’s big moves in RPA.

Plus, Molson Coors says cyberattack hits shipments, brewery operations; Nikola has no Tre orders; Postal Service earmarking $40B to boost share of package market; female trucker launches hi-vis clothing line; Chattanooga trucker wins $2 million in lotto; and more.

They’re joined by special guests Jason Gillespie, senior director of continuous improvement and innovation, DHL Supply Chain; Graig Morin, president, Brown Dog Carriers; Mitch Hixon, vice president of business development, TriumphPay; and Derek Staples, sales manager, DueDili.

Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is currently creating new podcast, radio, video, and multimedia content for FreightWaves. He is also a TEDx speaker. Dooner, a 16-year supply chain industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. Having worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the field. You can watch and listen to him on WHAT THE TRUCK?!?, FreightWaves Morning Minute, FreightWaves Insiders podcasts, and FreightWaves Radio on SiriusXM's Roaddog Trucking.

