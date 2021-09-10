The first step is the hardest — Cyberly

Blythe Brumleve returns to her home studio after a month on the road for this new episode of Cyberly. Today’s hot topic: getting started on your next endeavour.

Brumleve talks about how the most challenging thing when pursuing something new is often just taking the plunge and doing it, whether that is launching a podcast, changing jobs or just creating new habits.

She also looks at some recent digital media headlines and talks to Pam Simon, conference chair of Manifest, about planning The Future of Logistics conference.



You can find more Cyberly episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Follow Cyberly’s podcast on Apple or Spotify

Connect with Blythe via her website or on Linkedin, YouTube, and TikTok

Check out Manifest: The Future of Logistics conference