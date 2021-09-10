  • ITVI.USA
    13,650.350
    7.050
    0.1%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.815
    -0.090
    -3.1%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.270
    -0.360
    -1.6%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,639.810
    14.140
    0.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.140
    0.110
    3.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.620
    0.090
    2.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.360
    0.030
    2.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.470
    0.060
    1.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.350
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.080
    0.100
    2.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    1.000
    0.8%
The first step is the hardest — Cyberly

How to get started pursuing new adventures

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixFriday, September 10, 2021
1 minute read

Blythe Brumleve returns to her home studio after a month on the road for this new episode of Cyberly. Today’s hot topic: getting started on your next endeavour. 

Brumleve talks about how the most challenging thing when pursuing something new is often just taking the plunge and doing it, whether that is launching a podcast, changing jobs or just creating new habits. 

She also looks at some recent digital media headlines and talks to Pam Simon, conference chair of Manifest, about planning The Future of Logistics conference. 

You can find more Cyberly episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Check out Manifest: The Future of Logistics conference

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixFriday, September 10, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

