The first tropical storm of the 2025 hurricane season is here

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center announced the formation of Tropical Storm Andrea, the first named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season. Located in the central Atlantic, Andrea emerged after capitalizing on a fleeting window of favorable atmospheric conditions. Forecasters note that the storm is currently situated approximately 2,000 miles away from Florida, moving northeast at speeds between 15 and 20 mph. Despite its formation, Andrea poses no threat to any land areas and is expected to dissipate quickly due to adverse environmental conditions.

Andrea’s development aligns with climatological expectations, as historical data indicates that June 20th typically marks the start of named storms in the Atlantic basin. However, according to meteorologists, Andrea’s existence will likely be brief. The storm is projected to encounter high wind shear—a disruptive force for such systems—which will dismantle its structure within a short span of time. Additionally, Andrea is moving toward cooler ocean temperatures, away from the warm Gulf Stream currents that usually sustain stronger storm systems.

The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, running from June 1 to November 30, is forecasted to be more active than usual. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has predicted a 60% chance of an above-normal hurricane season. Factors contributing to this outlook include continued ENSO-neutral conditions, warmer-than-average ocean temperatures, and a forecast for weaker wind shear, contributing to the potentially high level of activity in the Atlantic.

NOAA anticipates a total of 13 to 19 named storms, with 6 to 10 expected to strengthen into hurricanes. Of these, 3 to 5 may become major hurricanes, defined as Category 3 or higher. This outlook is bolstered by the potential influence of the West African Monsoon, which is known to generate tropical waves that can evolve into powerful Atlantic storms.