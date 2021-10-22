  • ITVI.USA
The holistic value for marketing operations — Cyberly

Is your marketing strategy really working?

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixFriday, October 22, 2021
1 minute read

Around this time of the year, most businesses are wondering, “Are we on the right track?” Managers are planning budgets, trying to decide where to invest and where to cut back. 

That’s where the power of marketing operations comes into play, and it’s essential to know some key foundational skills that will help the company invest in marketing where it makes the most sense. 

On this episode of Cyberly, Blythe Brumleve discusses that broader approach to marketing with  FreightFriend’s Director of Marketing Phoebe Noce.

She also talks about Facebook reportedly changing its name to focus more on the Metaverse. Learn about what that is and what it could mean for your business.  

You can find more Cyberly episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

