The Log Book: St. Christopher reaches $4M milestone of giving

The Log Book is a weekly rundown of human-interest stories related to the transportation industry. This week: St. Christopher reaches a giving milestone and kicks off its Round Up Campaign with TA, the BTA announces a new board chairman and UPS holds its first Impact Summit.

St. Christopher reaches $4M milestone, continues partnership with TA

Non-profit organization St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund (SCF) announced it has reached a milestone — spending over $4 million in relief to truck drivers and their families in times of illness or injury. The organization also promotes health and wellness programs for drivers.

Since being founded by John McElligott, Michael Burns and SiriusXM Radio host Dave Nemo in 2007, SCF has helped 3,428 drivers through various wellness programs and direct financial support, including the payment of bills on behalf of drivers during their recovery period.

“The SCF team and board are humbled by over 15 years of generosity and support from drivers, individuals and corporate sponsors,” said Shannon Currier, director of philanthropy at SCF. “We cannot thank everyone enough for trusting us with your donations and helping us help drivers stay in their homes, keep their vehicles and insurance, and keep utilities on when they are out of work because of injury or illness.”

Within those 15 years, SCF has partnered with various organizations to raise funds for its initiatives. One of Currier’s favorite fundraising events in particular was the Highway to Hope Concert that took place in 2021.

“I am especially proud of our Highway to Hope concert event we held in conjunction with Donna Horton, Jimmy Mac and the Radio Nemo team in 2021 that raised over $75,000. It was such an honor to have Wynonna [Judd], Billy Dean, John Schneider, Heath Sanders and Lindsay Lawler join us,” said Currier. “Also, much appreciation for the National Association of Small Trucking Companies, Averitt Express and all of our sponsors that made this event possible, and to everyone that purchased a ticket to the virtual event. It was a great event to celebrate drivers and bring some unity and fun to the industry.”

SCF also announced it is starting its annual Round Up Campaign with TravelCenters of America (TA). The program allows patrons of TA, Petro and TA Express locations to give to the non-profit by rounding up their purchase to the nearest dollar.

Great friend and SCF Loyalty Club member, Candy Bass, stopped by the Johnson's Corner, CO, @TATravelCenters, and met Robert who was rocking the SCF #RoundUp button! Thank you for showing your support Robert💙💙💙

“Providing support for the hardworking men and women who keep our country moving has always been a top priority for everyone at TA,” said Jon Pertchik, CEO of TA. “While TA can provide truckers with everything they need when they are on the road, it is the amazing team at SCF that helps them when they are sidelined and cannot be on the road.”

The two companies have worked together in this program since 2010 and have raised more than $3 million for SCF. The program will run at all of these locations, except for locations in Alabama and South Carolina, until Sept 1st.

“We are so grateful for the longstanding relationship with the team at TravelCenters of America and for all the support they have given us over the past 12 years,” said Currier. “Drivers both at home and on the road need our support and the support of our amazing partners and sponsors.”

Border Trade Alliance appoints new chairman

The grassroots, non-profit Border Trade Alliance (BTA) announced president of Fresh Produce Association, Lance Jungmeyer, became its next board chairman effective July 1. He took the position over from Sergio Contreras as his board term concluded. Contreras will remain a member of the executive committee for BTA.

BTA aims to provide a place for discussion and advocacy for border issues. The group addresses overall border safety, borderland infrastructure, development and quality of life and trade.

“The BTA welcomes Lance Jungmeyer as chairman, and we look forward to advancing the interests of the cross-border trade community in Washington, Ottawa, and Mexico City to ensure our communities and industries are positioned to thrive,” said BTA president Britton Mullen.

“The BTA thanks Sergio for his service as chairman, a whirlwind two years marked by the implementation of the transformational United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the cross-border travel disruptions of the pandemic, a new administration in Washington and so much more.”

The group has also added a few new officers to the organization, including vice chair Kathy Neal, who is director of global trade compliance at Regal Rexnord. BTA’s new secretary Kenia Zamarripa is executive director of international business affairs at the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce and new treasurer Hector Cerna is president and CEO of IBC Bank.

“I have great respect for the public and private sector members of the Border Trade Alliance, all of whom want to increase the economic competitiveness and improve the quality of life of the border regions,” said Jungmeyer. “I look forward to the BTA continuing to be a leader in ensuring that USMCA is implemented as intended and in seeking solutions to the supply chain challenges we’re all experiencing. I also look forward to increasing our engagement with border state governments to ensure that cross-border trade is not interrupted unnecessarily by state actions.”

UPS Foundation announces three new support initiatives

At the UPS Foundation’s inaugural Impact Summit, the non-profit foundation announced it will be heading three new economic development efforts to help a number of communities across the globe.

Starting with its hometown, the Foundation announced it will be investing $8.75 million to a number of Atlanta-based organizations to improve the local workforce, community safety and entrepreneurship. These include continued organizations like the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs, the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, the Atlanta Police Foundation to support its At Promise Youth Centers and support for 30 scholarships to the Atlanta University Center Consortium.

As part of the first-ever #UPSImpactSummit, leaders from UPS & our community came together to discuss diversity, equity & inclusion. We left with the reinforced knowledge that together we can make lasting social impact. #DeliverWhatMatters #ESG

Read more https://t.co/WFvtCRlI0k pic.twitter.com/Eb9MDC6YPx — UPS (@UPS) June 22, 2022

“The theme of this year’s UPS Impact Summit – equity and economic empowerment – is significant here in Atlanta. Over the past decade, UPS has invested significantly in equity and economic empowerment here and abroad. These investments offer enhancements for customers, deepen work and communities, and provide new programs and pathways for employees,” said Mayor Andre Dickens at the event.

The Foundation also announced continued support of Ukraine as it just surpassed $2 million in relief efforts, which include free transportation of medical supplies, more than 1 million meals and 90,000 blankets and coats.

UPS also announced it will be expanding its partnership with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and Zipline to continue delivering vaccines and health supplies to the people of Nigeria and Kenya. Since beginning their partnership two years ago, UPS has delivered almost 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccines via drone to these rural communities.

“UPS is a purpose-driven company. We move goods while also doing good — this is who we are in our hometown and in every community we serve,” said Carol B. Tomé, chief executive officer of UPS. “I’m proud of our Foundation’s approach to driving social impact here in Atlanta and around the world. We are delivering help and hope to those who need us most. Today’s announcements reflect the solid strategy and partnerships in place to get us there and beyond.”

