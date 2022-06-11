The Log Book: Marathon Petroleum partners with the Women in Trucking Association

The Log Book is a weekly rundown of human-interest stories related to the transportation industry. This week: Marathon Petroleum partners with WIT, CMA CGM plans to plant more coral nurseries and UPS re-commits itself to LGBTQIA+ employees for Pride Month.

Marathon Petroleum partners with the Women in Trucking Association

Marathon Petroleum’s Transport and Rail organization announced Friday it has entered into a partnership with the Women in Trucking Association (WIT) to recruit more women in various roles at the company including drivers, mechanics, accountants and schedulers.

According to Katie Zalat, director of transport operations west for the Transport and Rail (T&R) unit, this partnership will enable the company to utilize WIT’s resources to learn more about building an inclusive and diverse workforce and benchmark T&R’s success with industry peers.

In May, WIT launched its Professional Driver Hub, which offers women interested in trucking a platform to see current job postings, have questions answered about the vocation and hear testimonials from women currently in the industry.

Angel Reeves, Michigan-based Marathon Petroleum driver. (Photo: Marathon Petroleum)

Under T&R and WIT’s new partnership, Zalat and her leadership team will gain access to new female candidates.

“Women are needed in the transportation industry and can be part of the solution in providing valuable resources to the country. A career path in transportation offers opportunities for advancement and a way for women to better their lives. Showing others that women are a force, can add value just like men, and share unique perspectives to make the team better is another reason,” said Zalat, who recently became a member of WIT.

As a part of the partnership, T&R also made a $10,000 donation to WIT’s nonprofit Women in Trucking Foundation, which concentrates on raising scholarships for women looking to heighten their trucking knowledge and career.

CMA CGM pledges five coral nurseries for World Oceans Day

In honor of World Oceans Day on Wednesday, CMA CGM Group announced it is extending its existing partnership with the Reef Restoration Foundation (RRF). The goal is to continue restoring coral reefs, which are home to 4 million species, about 25% of ocean marine life.

“The oceans are an essential place for the health and equilibrium of the planet and its inhabitants,” said Claire Martin, CMA CGM’s vice president of sustainability. “The CMA CGM Group and all its crewmembers, operating a fleet of vessels on all of the world’s seas, are strongly committed to protecting these valuable marine ecosystems in order to combat climate change and loss of biodiversity. That is why the Group acts daily to measure and limit its impact and works alongside scientists and NGOs to make its contribution to protecting and regenerating our oceans.”

In 2020, CMA CGM Group’s shipping subsidiary ANL worked with RRF to place more than 1,000 coral plants along Australia’s Great Barrier Reef.

We’re celebrating World Ocean Day with a special update on one of our ocean based actions. ANL’s Reef Recovery program kicked off in 2020, and we asked everyone to dive into the coral regeneration journey. A number of our clients joined the cause to enable the programs expansion. pic.twitter.com/2GppqYUNH2 — ANL (@ANLShipping) June 7, 2022

In its extended coral protection program, CMA CGM will also add coral nurseries to the Seychelles in East Africa, the coral triangle in the Philippines and Malaysia, and two seperate coral nurseries in the Molasses Reef near Key Largo, Florida.

Martin also noted CMA CGM will be attending the UN Ocean Conference in Lisbon, Portugal, on June 27, to express the global shippers commitment to the environment.

UPS announces plans for Pride month, trans employee highlighted on TV

Last week, multinational shipper UPS announced its plans to celebrate the company’s commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community including publishing features of employees within the community.

In 2021, The UPS foundation donated $500,500 and 3,950 volunteer hours to support LGBTQIA+ charities and organizations.

The shipper also partnered with the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce to support community owned businesses in the U.S., United Kingdom and Germany, aimed at supporting LGBTQIA-owned businesses through UPS’ Proudly Unstoppable program.

“Pride Month serves as a meaningful time to recognize our LGBTQ+ UPSers around the world, who are an important part of our global network,” said Laura Lane, UPS’ chief corporate affairs officer and executive sponsor of the Pride Alliance Business Resource Group.

“I’m proud to work for an organization that celebrates the contributions of all of our LGBTQ+ employees not just during June but all year long. We’re working hard to ensure everyone has the freedom to bring their truest selves to work every day.”

On Friday’s episode of ABCNews’ Nightline, UPS delivery driver Aiden Mann was highlighted for his social media advocacy of the transgender community. The segment showcased Mann’s own transgendered journey, his passion for delivering packages and the accepting culture he has experienced at UPS.

“They accept me for who I am, they don’t treat me any differently,” Mann said. “They treat me like a human and that’s, honestly as a trans individual, all you can ask.”

