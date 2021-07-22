  • ITVI.USA
    15,493.230
    -192.560
    -1.2%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.807
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.560
    -0.300
    -1.4%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,477.520
    -195.870
    -1.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.300
    -0.240
    -6.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.950
    -0.020
    -0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.440
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.310
    0.060
    1.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.150
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.950
    -0.100
    -2.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    1.000
    0.8%
Cyberly

The logistics of the Olympics — Cyberly

What it takes to go for the gold

Kaylee Nix Thursday, July 22, 2021
1 minute read

The ethos of competition is being better, faster and stronger than the next person. We see it in every aspect of business, life and, of course, sports.

Right now the peak of competition is about to play out in Tokyo at the Olympic Games. In 2020 we saw what the world looked like without sports and what a society looks like without rooting for a common goal. 

Blythe Brumleve looks at competition through the lens of logistics at the Tokyo Olympics and how that has evolved and continues to evolve even days before the opening ceremonies.

Brumleve also welcomes CS Recruiting’s Charlie Saffo to talk about the importance of a strong marketing strategy when it comes to recruiting and hiring. Andrew Cox also joins the show with a preview of the 2021 holiday retail season and some sound advice for retailers ahead of Christmas shopping craziness. 

You can find more Cyberly episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Tags
Kaylee Nix Thursday, July 22, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

