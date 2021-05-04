The start of something new — Great Quarter, Guys

This episode is brought to you by DDC FPO. DDC is a business process outsourcing provider that specializes in freight. Perhaps best known for Freight Billing, DDC recently launched IT Outsourcing to help supply chain stakeholders hit development milestones without risking financial performance. Learn more at ddcfpo.com.

After saying goodbye to Seth Holm on the last episode of Great Quarter, Guys, Andrew Cox debuts a new era of the show with FreightWaves Market Expert Zach Strickland.

They host a great episode, keeping things classic with a round of “you care or nah?” The guys discuss whether a chlorine shortage will cause a crisis for pool owners this summer and react to the poor performance of the Institute for Supply Management Purchasing Managers Index in April.

They also talk about the war of words between Warren Buffett and Robinhood. The billionaire threw some harsh words at the trading site and poked fun at its shortcomings of the past few months.

For the main discussion, Strickland and Cox talk about another battle between giants: Amazon and UPS are duking it out for supremacy in small parcel delivery of consumer goods. With its own fleet, Amazon has a huge leg up.

UPS seems to be investing primarily in areas that are not capital-intensive, and CEO Carol Tomé has said she intends to keep UPS’ direction away from high CapEx investments.

However, Amazon has distinct advantages with its investments in its logistics network, reliable customer base and consistent delivery on customer expectations.



