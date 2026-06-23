The Supreme Court and the White House Just Changed Everything for Freight Brokers, NVOCCs, Customs Brokers, Freight Forwarders, and Warehouse Operators

(The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of FreightWaves or its affiliates.)

On May 22, 2026, the United States Supreme Court handed down a unanimous decision in Montgomery v. Caribe Transport II that removed a legal shield freight brokers have relied on for decades. Eleven days later, a White House Executive Order extended compliance obligations across the entire logistics chain — targeting forced labor, misclassification, undervaluation, and illegal transshipment with criminal enforcement authority.

These two events did not create new problems. They exposed problems that already existed and handed plaintiffs’ attorneys and federal prosecutors the tools to act on them.

The question every logistics operator should be asking right now is not whether they are compliant. It is whether they can prove it — cryptographically, at every handoff, in real time, in a format that holds up in federal court.

The answer, for most of the industry, is no.

The question is not whether you are compliant. It is whether you can prove it — at every handoff, in real time, in a format that holds up in federal court.

Here is what each entity type now faces and what the new documentation standard actually requires.

01 · FREIGHT BROKERS The preemption shield is gone. Reasonable care is now a forensic standard.

For twenty years, freight brokers operated behind a federal preemption shield. The Carmack Amendment and the FAAAA gave brokers a defensible argument that state negligent hiring claims did not apply to them. Montgomery v. Caribe Transport II eliminated that argument unanimously.

The Court’s holding is precise: state negligent carrier selection claims against freight brokers are not preempted by federal law. This means a plaintiff whose cargo was damaged, lost, or involved in an accident can now sue the freight broker directly for failing to exercise reasonable care in selecting the carrier.

The critical word is reasonable. The Court did not define it. That definition will be written in discovery, deposition, and verdict over the next five years. But the direction is unmistakable: reasonable care is moving toward a documentation standard, not an intention standard.

Checking a carrier once at onboarding is no longer reasonable care. A carrier who passes your FMCSA check at 9am can have their authority suspended by noon. You find out when the claim lands — and your onboarding record is the only documentation you have.

What reasonable care now requires for freight brokers:

Live carrier screening at every load assignment — not cached, not periodic, not at onboarding only

OFAC SDN and BIS Entity List verification at every handoff — not just at initial carrier setup

ELD transit monitoring that is tamper-evident and cryptographically sealed

A court-ready compliance certificate that documents every verification event with a forensic timestamp

The freight broker who can produce that documentation when a plaintiff’s attorney requests discovery is in a fundamentally different legal position than the one who cannot. The documentation does not eliminate liability. It defines the battlefield.

02 · NVOCCs You issue the bill of lading. You carry carrier-grade liability. Your OFAC exposure just doubled.

Non-Vessel Operating Common Carriers occupy a uniquely exposed position in the post-Montgomery landscape. Unlike freight brokers who arrange transportation, NVOCCs issue their own House Bills of Lading. They are carriers in the eyes of the law — which means they owe carrier-grade duties to shippers even though they do not operate the vessels.

This creates a compliance obligation that freight brokers do not face: the NVOCC is responsible for every party in the chain they assemble. The ocean carrier they book. The drayage operator at origin. The warehouse handling the cargo at the foreign port. If any one of those parties appears on OFAC’s Specially Designated Nationals list — before, during, or after the shipment moves — the NVOCC has exposure.

Civil OFAC violations can reach $377,700 per incident. The defense of ‘I’m just the forwarder’ carries no legal weight. NVOCCs are not forwarders. They are carriers.

The compounding problem is timing. OFAC adds and removes entities from the SDN list continuously. A consignee who was clean when the booking was confirmed may be listed by the time the vessel departs. An ocean carrier who was compliant when the service contract was signed may be flagged during transit.

The standard NVOCC compliance process — periodic screening, manual checks, annual reviews — does not address this exposure. It documents that you screened once. It cannot document that the party was clean at every moment that matters.

What the new standard requires for NVOCCs: live OFAC, BIS, IMO Registry, and Port State Control screening at every booking confirmation, vessel departure, and final delivery event, sealed to an immutable ledger with a forensic timestamp. Not a spreadsheet. Not an email chain. A cryptographically sealed record that proves the screening happened and what the result was at that exact moment.

03 · CUSTOMS BROKERS The June 3 Executive Order made you the last line of defense. Can you prove what your importer told you?

Customs brokers have always operated at the intersection of legal responsibility and client dependency. You certify what your importer tells you. You file the documentation they provide. When that documentation is wrong — intentionally or not — your name is on the filing.

The June 3, 2026 Executive Order changed the enforcement priority calculus significantly. DHS and DOJ are now directed to heavily prioritize four specific areas: forced labor, misclassification, undervaluation, and illegal transshipment. These are not new violations. They are the violations that customs brokers have always been theoretically exposed to. The difference is enforcement intensity.

The EO requires importers to certify compliance with anti-smuggling laws, submit detailed product specifications, and provide copies of exact export documentation filed with foreign customs authorities. The customs broker who helped prepare those certifications carries exposure when they are wrong.

The documentation standard that now protects customs brokers is not simply having a record of what the importer told you. It is having a forensically sealed, timestamped record that proves what was represented to you, when it was represented, and what verification you performed at the time of filing.

This is particularly acute for UFLPA compliance. CBP’s forced labor enforcement requires importers to provide clear and convincing evidence that goods from Xinjiang were not produced with forced labor. The customs broker who can point to factory-level physical verification — sealed to a ledger before the shipment moved — is in a defensible position. The one who cannot is not.

The question is not whether you trusted your importer. It is whether you can prove what they told you, when they told you, and that you acted on that information with reasonable professional care.

04 · FREIGHT FORWARDERS You arranged everything. Your name is on every document. Every handoff is a liability event.

Freight forwarders occupy the most documentation-intensive position in the logistics chain. They arrange truck, ocean, rail, and air movements. They prepare export declarations, bills of lading, shipper letters of instruction, and insurance certificates. They coordinate customs clearance. They are the connective tissue of international trade.

They are also the party whose name appears on more compliance documents than any other entity in the chain — which means they are the easiest party for a regulator or plaintiff to pursue when something goes wrong.

You arranged the shipment. You did not drive the truck, load the vessel, or clear customs. But your name is on every document. Can you prove every handoff was clean?

The Montgomery ruling matters for freight forwarders even though its direct holding addresses freight brokers. The legal principle — that arranging transportation creates duty-of-care obligations — applies across the logistics chain. Courts interpreting Montgomery will look at what a freight forwarder knew or should have known about every carrier and party they engaged.

The June 3 EO compounds this. Freight forwarders who arrange shipments from high-risk origins — including but not limited to Xinjiang, Iran-adjacent trade routes, and Hormuz-transiting cargo — now face enhanced documentation requirements for every shipment in those corridors.

What the new standard requires for freight forwarders: a multimodal clean bill of health that covers every mode they arrange — truck at origin, ocean transit, port handling, air waybill if applicable, and final mile delivery. Each mode documented separately and sealed to a unified ledger. Not a file of PDFs. A cryptographically linked chain of custody that proves the entire journey.

05 · WAREHOUSE OPERATORS Cargo enters your dock clean. It leaves your dock into someone else’s chain. The release document is your entire defense.

Warehouse operators are the often-overlooked entity in logistics compliance conversations. They do not arrange transportation. They do not issue bills of lading. They do not file customs entries. They store and release cargo.

That release event is the most legally significant moment in their operation — and the least documented.

When cargo leaves a warehouse damaged, short, or with a compliance gap, the warehouse operator’s defense is the release documentation. In most operations today, that documentation is a paper form, a signature on a delivery receipt, or an entry in a warehouse management system that was not designed to be forensically defensible.

Cargo left your dock in perfect condition. The claim says otherwise. Your release documentation is a paper form someone signed in pencil. The carrier says it was damaged when they picked it up. You have no forensic evidence either way.

The post-Montgomery environment creates a secondary exposure for warehouse operators: if they release cargo to a carrier that is subsequently found to have been non-compliant at the time of release, the warehouse operator’s release documentation is part of the chain of evidence. A release record that shows no carrier compliance verification at the moment of transfer is a gap that plaintiffs will exploit.

What the new standard requires for warehouse operators: a Warehouse Release Compliance certificate that documents the condition of cargo at release, the carrier’s compliance status at the exact moment of transfer, and a cryptographic seal that makes the record tamper-evident. This is not a WMS entry. It is a forensic record of a legal handoff.

The Common Thread Across All Five Entity Types

Every entity in the North American logistics chain now faces a version of the same challenge: the documentation they have is not the documentation the new environment requires.

Paper records, periodic screenings, onboarding checks, and WMS entries were designed for an era when courts and regulators accepted good-faith compliance efforts as reasonable care. That era ended in May 2026.

The new standard is forensic. It requires:

Live screening — not cached, not periodic, not at onboarding only

Cryptographic sealing — tamper-evident, no post-event modification possible

Forensic timestamping — NIST atomic clock, court-admissible

Multimodal coverage — every transport mode in a single chain of custody

Certificate output — court-ready documentation produced automatically at each handoff

The logistics operator who can produce that documentation when discovery is requested — or when a CBP auditor walks in the door — is in a fundamentally different position than the one who cannot.

The Supreme Court did not create this problem. It exposed it. The June 3 Executive Order handed prosecutors the mandate to act on it. The question now is not whether to solve it. It is how fast.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Brian Lynch is the CEO of EasyWorth, Inc., a North Carolina company that operates the Forensic Sovereign Standard — the only commercially deployed platform that cryptographically seals chain-of-custody documentation across all five North American logistics entity types on a single immutable ledger. EasyWorth produces court-ready compliance certificates satisfying the Montgomery v. Caribe Transport II reasonable care standard, the CBP June 3, 2026 Executive Order recurrent vetting mandate, and UFLPA forced labor documentation requirements. Lynch@easyworthsurcharge.com