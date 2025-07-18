The Supreme Court must end the legal chaos threatening freight brokers

(The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of FreightWaves or its affiliates.)

Imagine a world where a freight broker is liable in one state for hiring a federally authorized motor carrier, but shielded from liability in the next. That’s not a hypothetical—it’s the fractured legal landscape facing America’s logistics industry today. The Supreme Court of the United States must act now to resolve a widening circuit split over whether the Federal Aviation Administration Authorization Act (FAAAA) preempts state common-law negligent hiring claims against freight brokers. And now they have the perfect cases to do it: Montgomery v. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. out of the 7th Circuitand Cox v. Total Quality Logistics out of the 6th Circuit.

The FAAAA and the Circuit Split

At issue is the interpretation of the FAAAA’s preemption clause—specifically, whether the so-called “safety exception” allows states to regulate broker hiring through tort litigation. Freight brokers like C.H. Robinson and Total Quality Logistics have been caught in the crosshairs of diverging judicial opinions, creating a patchwork of legal exposure that undermines the efficiency and predictability of interstate commerce.

In Cox v. Total Quality Logistics, decided just days ago, the Sixth Circuit sided with the Ninth Circuit’s controversial Miller v. C.H. Robinson decision, holding that a state common-law negligent hiring claim falls within the FAAAA’s safety exception. This directly contradicts decisions from the Seventh (Ye v. GlobalTranz) and Eleventh (Aspen American Insurance Co. v. Landstar) Circuits, which correctly held that such claims are preempted because they interfere with the core services of brokers and are not “with respect to motor vehicles” in the sense Congress intended. And now, a pending Supreme Court petition in Montgomery v. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. out of the 7th Circuit could (and should) resolve the matter.