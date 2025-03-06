The tech giants open their wallets

When Donald Trump launched his 2024 presidential campaign, he promised to bring jobs back to America and facilitate unprecedented investment in the country’s future. Many in the tech industry who had been skeptical of Trump during his first term initially scoffed at these ambitious pledges. But little more than a month into Trump’s second term, it’s clear that Silicon Valley has not only warmed to the president’s vision but is now leading the charge in what could be a new era of American innovation and economic growth.

This is JP Hampstead, co-host of the Bring It Home podcast with Craig Fuller. Welcome to the 16th edition of our newsletter, which marvels at the tsunami of recently announced multibillion-dollar technology investments.

The past few months have seen a flurry of ambitious investment announcements from some of the biggest names in tech. These commitments, totaling well over $1 trillion, are poised to reshape the American technological landscape and potentially cement U.S. dominance in critical fields like AI and semiconductor manufacturing for decades to come.

On Monday, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, pledged to invest $100 billion in U.S.-based chip manufacturing over the next four years. This comes on top of $65 billion in investments the company had already committed to facilities in Arizona. TSMC’s expanded presence promises to create up to 25,000 high-tech jobs and significantly bolster America’s domestic chip production capabilities.



