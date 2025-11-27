‘Tis the season for the annual capacity purge

As truckers celebrate the Thanksgiving holidays, the U.S. trucking industry stands on the brink of another tradition: the annual capacity purge.

The annual capacity purge happens between Thanksgiving and Valentine’s Day, each year and involves a significant increase in motor carriers leaving the industry compared to other times in the year.

This seasonal trend, clearly captured in SONAR’s Carrier Detail Net Changes in Trucking Authorities (CDNCA) data, shows a consistent surge in net authority losses during this period—outpacing new entrants even in the best economic years. The trucking industry has been an economic backwater for a couple of years and many carrier balance sheets are underwater by the damage done during the Great Freight Recession, the longest economic downturn in trucking history.

This year’s contraction could be more severe than usual.