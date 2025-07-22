Trade disputes hit CN volumes and prompt railway to cut outlook

Canadian National lowered its outlook for the year — and pulled its longer-term guidance Tuesday — in response to ongoing trade- and tariff-related economic uncertainty.

CN (NYSE: CNI) delivered the news while releasing its second-quarter financial results, which included higher operating income despite lower revenue and flat volume.

“A few months ago, trade deals seemed imminent. And instead there is an increasing uncertainty around the tariff and trade environment, particularly in Canada,” CEO Tracy Robinson told investors and analysts on the company’s earnings call.

The current and threatened U.S. tariffs on Canada include a 35% tariff on various Canadian goods set to take effect on Aug. 1, alongside existing tariffs of 25% on certain imports and 50% on steel and aluminum.