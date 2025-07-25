Trade flows boost China, Europe ports while tariffs pain US gateways

Most of the world’s maritime centers shook off the effects of a U.S. trade reset in May as Drewry’s Global Container Port Throughput Index rose 1.4% from April and 5.4% year-on-year.

The London-based shipping consultant said that the rolling 12-month average global port handling growth rate held steady at 6.5% for the third consecutive month.

The Greater China Container Port Throughput Index slightly softened, experiencing a 0.4% month-over-month decline to 124.9 points. However, the year-over-year (y/y) perspective was more positive, with a 4.5% increase. The top five ports in Greater China saw average y/y growth of 7.2% in May. Shanghai particularly stood out, with volumes surging by an impressive 10.2%.

Conversely, the North American Container Port Throughput Index encountered some headwinds, reflecting both internal and external challenges.