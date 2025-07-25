CMA CGM container vessel becomes largest under U.S. flag

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) recently celebrated a significant milestone in advancing America’s maritime strength through the reflagging of the CMA CGM Phoenix.

During a ceremony at the Port of Charleston, the 9,300-TEU neo-panamax container ship became the largest-ever U.S.-flagged vessel of its kind. The acting administrator of MARAD, Sang Yi, underscored the significance of this achievement, stating, “Adding the CMA CGM Phoenix into the U.S.-flagged fleet is a powerful move toward reclaiming America’s maritime strength. This is about more than ships; it’s also about jobs, trade, and economic strength and national security for Americans.”

Launched in 2013 under Singapore’s registry, the CMA CGM Phoenix spans approximately 1,079 feet in length and 151 feet in width, boasting a weight of 110,000 gross tons and a deadweight capacity of about 130,000 tons.

As the 11th U.S.-flag vessel in Marseilles-based CMA CGM’s service, the ship joins an elite fleet including tankers, container ships, and more, all serving as pivotal components of America’s maritime initiative.