CMA CGM container vessel becomes largest under U.S. flag

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) recently celebrated a significant milestone in advancing America’s maritime strength through the reflagging of the CMA CGM Phoenix.
During a ceremony at the Port of Charleston, the 9,300-TEU neo-panamax container ship became the largest-ever U.S.-flagged vessel of its kind. The acting administrator of MARAD, Sang Yi, underscored the significance of this achievement, stating, “Adding the CMA CGM Phoenix into the U.S.-flagged fleet is a powerful move toward reclaiming America’s maritime strength. This is about more than ships; it’s also about jobs, trade, and economic strength and national security for Americans.”
Launched in 2013 under Singapore’s registry, the CMA CGM Phoenix spans approximately 1,079 feet in length and 151 feet in width, boasting a weight of 110,000 gross tons and a deadweight capacity of about 130,000 tons.
As the 11th U.S.-flag vessel in Marseilles-based CMA CGM’s service, the ship joins an elite fleet including tankers, container ships, and more, all serving as pivotal components of America’s maritime initiative.
The reflagging of such a significant ship aligns with President Donald Trump’s Executive Order on Restoring America’s Maritime Dominance, a directive aimed to solidify the United States’ competitive edge in global commerce. CMA CGM has committed to tripling its U.S.-flagged fleet by 2029, backed by a $20 billion investment in U.S. maritime, logistics, and port infrastructure.
As a cornerstone of the nation’s security and economic framework, the U.S.-flagged fleet now comprises 189 vessels, including tankers, container ships, dry bulk carriers, vehicle carriers, and more. The decision to expand the U.S.-flagged fleet not only supports the Department of Defense by providing essential sealift capabilities during conflict but also exemplifies a strategic move to protect and expand the United States’ market influence in the maritime supply chain.
Find more articles by Stuart Chirls here.
