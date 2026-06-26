Trade uncertainty leads South Carolina Ports to temporarily shut down container terminal

South Carolina Ports said it will pause operations at the Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal in North Charleston, with the shutdown scheduled to begin Aug. 1, citing an uncertain trade outlook in the second half of 2026 and the need to reduce costs.

SC Ports in a statement said that consolidating container activity elsewhere in the Charleston port complex is the practical response right now, rather than continuing to run Leatherman at current volumes.

The project to expand Leatherman from the current 700,000 TEUs of initial capacity to 2.4 million TEUs at full buildout remains underway.

This is not the first time Leatherman has been tied to operational changes; the terminal reopened in 2024 after a labor dispute and was positioned as a key source of added capacity for Charleston.

The current statement, though, centers on softer demand and cost control rather than labor issues.