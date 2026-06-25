Uncertainty? Imports surge 40% at busiest U.S. container gateway

Those retail shelves aren’t going to stock themselves for the holidays.

The Port of Long Beach handled 842,030 twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs) in May, an increase of 31.7% from May 2025, and the third-busiest May on record.

Long Beach, which with the Port of Los Angeles comprises the busiest U.S. container gateway, saw imports soar 40% to 418,851 TEUs, while exports were better by 32.9% at 109,168 TEUs. Empty containers, often an indicator of future import traffic, rose 21.8% to 314,012 TEUs.

Long Beach has processed 4,050,247 TEUs through the first five months of 2026, up 0.2% y/y, closely tracking record volume in 2025.