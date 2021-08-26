Transforming the in-auto user experience — Transmission

Most automakers rely on “just-in-time” manufacturing to optimize production. That model requires precise coordination throughout every link in the global supply chain. And that’s where AIT Worldwide Logistics comes in. AIT’s automotive logistics professionals are the experts at developing resilient, scalable solutions for OEM and Tier 1 supply chains across Asia, Europe, and North America. AIT has the expertise, technology, and carrier connections to achieve your production goals — just-in-time. To learn more, visit https://www.aitworldwide.com/automotive-logistics

User interfaces in cars have changed drastically, even just in recent years. Most new cars now have some kind of touch-screen interface.

On this episode of Transmission, Sebastian Blanco and Grace Sharkey look at how manufacturers are changing up those graphical user interfaces (GUIs) to make interaction with tech easier and more exciting.

They welcome Altia CEO Mike Juran, who talks about his expectations for tomorrow’s GUIs to go all-in on augmented reality. He also discusses behind-the-scenes adjustments to take advantage of flexible supply chains.



