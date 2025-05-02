Transportation hiring slows to a crawl in April, warehousing sees strong growth

Will big inventories eventually create demand for downstream trucking?

Although employment in truck transportation soared in March as the industry added 7,000 jobs, hiring in transportation slowed to a crawl in April.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released jobs numbers Friday morning that highlight the uncertainty and caution that has gripped the industry: Truck transportation added just 1,400 jobs in April, seasonally adjusted, for a total of 1,524,500 jobs, representing less than a tenth of a percent increase.

March figures were also revised downward, suggesting that the hiring in the industry is at an inflection point and may reverse course: Initially reported March numbers were at 1.525 million and were trimmed to 1.523 million.

In April 2025, truck transportation employment was down 3.2% across the industry compared to April 2023, the record number for April, and down 3.9% from its all-time peak in July 2022.



