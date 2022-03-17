  • ITVI.USA
    13,863.080
    -93.440
    -0.7%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.914
    -0.004
    -0.1%
  • OTRI.USA
    16.360
    0.070
    0.4%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,864.750
    -94.270
    -0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.990
    0.070
    2.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.480
    -0.190
    -5.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.600
    -0.020
    -1.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.560
    -0.030
    -1.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.580
    -0.040
    -1.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.250
    -0.160
    -4.7%
  • WAIT.USA
    124.000
    -3.000
    -2.4%
Borderlands: CanadaNewsTop StoriesTrucking

TravelCenters of America pulling out of Canada

Company closing Woodstock, Ontario, truck stop, selling site

Photo of Nate Tabak Nate Tabak Follow on Twitter Thursday, March 17, 2022
1 minute read
A sign with.the logo of TravelCenters of America with a blue sky in the background
TravelCenters of America has operated just one location in Canada for years. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

TravelCenters of America plans to close its single Canadian truck stop, in southwestern Ontario, the company said Thursday. 

The Ohio-based truck stop chain has agreed to sell its site in the city of Woodstock, company spokesperson Tina Arundel wrote in an email. The buyer was not disclosed. 

The company did not provide a timetable for the closure but said its employees have been notified. 

“The company is currently continuing to operate its Woodstock site and provide pay and benefits to team members as usual,” Arundel wrote.

TA (NASDAQ:TA) wouldn’t say why it’s closing the location, which sits about 80 miles southwest of Toronto. However, the company has been undergoing a strategic reorganization since 2020.

The company noted in its 2021 annual financial report that the location is not significant to its business. 

“We have a single travel center located in a foreign country, Canada, that we do not consider material to our operations,” TA stated in the report.

TA’s presence in Canada has consisted of that one location for at least 16 years, according to the company’s SEC filings.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Nate Tabak

Photo of Nate Tabak

Nate Tabak

Nate Tabak is a Toronto-based journalist and producer who covers cybersecurity and cross-border trucking and logistics for FreightWaves. He spent seven years reporting stories in the Balkans and Eastern Europe as a reporter, producer and editor based in Kosovo. He previously worked at newspapers in the San Francisco Bay Area, including the San Jose Mercury News. He graduated from UC Berkeley, where he studied the history of American policing. Contact Nate at ntabak@freightwaves.com.