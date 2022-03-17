TravelCenters of America pulling out of Canada

TravelCenters of America plans to close its single Canadian truck stop, in southwestern Ontario, the company said Thursday.

The Ohio-based truck stop chain has agreed to sell its site in the city of Woodstock, company spokesperson Tina Arundel wrote in an email. The buyer was not disclosed.

The company did not provide a timetable for the closure but said its employees have been notified.

“The company is currently continuing to operate its Woodstock site and provide pay and benefits to team members as usual,” Arundel wrote.

TA (NASDAQ:TA) wouldn’t say why it’s closing the location, which sits about 80 miles southwest of Toronto. However, the company has been undergoing a strategic reorganization since 2020.

The company noted in its 2021 annual financial report that the location is not significant to its business.

“We have a single travel center located in a foreign country, Canada, that we do not consider material to our operations,” TA stated in the report.

TA’s presence in Canada has consisted of that one location for at least 16 years, according to the company’s SEC filings.

Read more

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Nate Tabak